Profund Advisors LLC Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Monro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Monro by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

MNRO stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

