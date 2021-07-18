Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Progyny by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,810 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 28.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter worth $20,811,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 346.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 135,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.47. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

In other Progyny news, CEO Mark S. Livingston sold 96,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.36, for a total transaction of $35,996,211.44. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $53,956,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,651,062 shares of company stock worth $129,971,069 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.