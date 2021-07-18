Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Prologis to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLD stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 1 year low of $92.50 and a 1 year high of $128.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

