Propy (PRO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.39 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Propy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Propy has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $12.39 million and $31,332.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00793800 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy (PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

