ProxyNode Reaches Market Cap of $117,432.19 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $117,432.19 and $34.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00376233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $508.09 or 0.01601909 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 185,071,426 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

ProxyNode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

