Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of ScanSource worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $25.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

