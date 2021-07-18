Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $262,000 Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,387,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $245.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.