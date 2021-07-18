Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $434,000 Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 117.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,562,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 36.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 450,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 100.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $739.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

