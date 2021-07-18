Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $121.28 and a 12-month high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.