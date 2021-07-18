Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GZPFY stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.94. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $31.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

