Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $246,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Public Storage by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,135,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,211,000 after acquiring an additional 689,548 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $120,335,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $77,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.20.

PSA stock opened at $313.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $315.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

