Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.30 by UBS Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €100.30 ($118.00) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PUM. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80. Puma has a 12 month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 12 month high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €95.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

