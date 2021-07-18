Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

CC opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.12.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

