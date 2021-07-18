Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TFI International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.53.

NYSE TFII opened at $97.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.51.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.