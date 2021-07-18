Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By Piper Sandler

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $112.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394 over the last 90 days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

