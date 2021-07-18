Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $122.24 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 18th. Qtum has a total market cap of $553.89 million and $122.24 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00017878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,574,182 coins and its circulating supply is 98,540,379 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

