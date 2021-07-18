Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $340,000 Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,687 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Welbilt by 9.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBT shares. upped their target price on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.10.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.