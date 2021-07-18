Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 64,408 Shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,408 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of Newtek Business Services worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 78.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

NEWT stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

