Quadrature Capital Ltd Trims Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Infinera were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock worth $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INFN opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

