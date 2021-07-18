QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $7.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.51 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,818 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

