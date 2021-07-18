Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $643.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $643.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,309,451 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

