QuickSwap Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.33 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 18th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $275.79 or 0.00874319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $44.06 million and $6.33 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

