Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 200,082 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 200,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Shares of ACAHU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

