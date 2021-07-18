Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.11 Million in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 2.99% of Group Nine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,165,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,450,000.

Shares of Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

