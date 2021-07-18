Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,555,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,083,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSRXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU).

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.