Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 122,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,769,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $20,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $302,000.

NASDAQ REVHU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

