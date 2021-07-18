Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.98 Million Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU)

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCLFU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,688,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000.

RCLFU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

In other Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 over the last ninety days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

