RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.66 million, a P/E ratio of -55.79 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

