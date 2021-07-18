Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 1,544 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.94, for a total value of $487,811.36.

John Shinn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rambus alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91.

RMBS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,786. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 643,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 251.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 90,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.