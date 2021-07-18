Raymond James Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $2.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMV. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.
IMV stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IMV
IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.
