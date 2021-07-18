Raymond James Lowers IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Price Target to $2.00

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMV. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

IMV stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IMV by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IMV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

