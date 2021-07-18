Raymond James Lowers Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target to $10.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $11.25 to $10.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.23 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

