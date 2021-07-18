Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $731,890.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00147197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,351.89 or 0.99694681 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.