RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,318 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $49,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,304. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.62.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

