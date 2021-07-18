ReapChain (REAP) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and approximately $385,347.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReapChain has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.60 or 0.00818622 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

