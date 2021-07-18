Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 5.4%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 9.10 and last traded at 9.37. Approximately 172,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 986,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.91.

Separately, Haywood Securities raised their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.89.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

