Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $653.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $583.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $534.02. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

