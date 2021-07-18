Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Director David A. Tenwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

David A. Tenwick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of Regional Health Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $60,150.00.

Shares of Regional Health Properties stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Regional Health Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Regional Health Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of healthcare and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

