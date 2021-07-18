Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 353,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,223,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,044,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

