Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 717,440 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 114.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Trilogy Metals worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 927,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1,745.0% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,845,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $314.90 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Trilogy Metals Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.