Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Caladrius Biosciences were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLBS shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $83.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

