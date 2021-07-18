Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 39,700 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Encore Wire at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after buying an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,523,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.