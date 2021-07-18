Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Tennant worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNC opened at $76.92 on Friday. Tennant has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

