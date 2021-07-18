Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 137,759 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 66.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137,759 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Mimecast worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,243 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 120.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

