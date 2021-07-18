Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €40.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Renault and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.83 ($44.51).

RNO opened at €30.97 ($36.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €34.31. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

