Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 3.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) dropped 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77.

Renault Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

