ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS REOS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 701,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,844. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05. ReoStar Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
