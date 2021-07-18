Reserve Rights (RSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.22 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 18th. Reserve Rights has a market capitalization of $257.57 million and approximately $19.22 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.13 or 0.00804745 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

RSR is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

