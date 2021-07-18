Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Resonant worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Resonant by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Resonant by 16.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

