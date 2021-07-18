Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Up 47.7% in June

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the June 15th total of 152,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Retail Value from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:RVI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,038. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $512.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 48.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Value will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Retail Value by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Value by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Retail Value by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Value by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Retail Value by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

