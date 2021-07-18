Reviewing Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) & Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Cigna’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 3.96 -$22.93 million N/A N/A Cigna $160.40 billion 0.50 $8.46 billion $18.45 12.67

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Alignment Healthcare and Cigna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57 Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92

Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.94%. Cigna has a consensus target price of $283.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Cigna.

Profitability

This table compares Alignment Healthcare and Cigna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Cigna shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cigna beats Alignment Healthcare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's U.S. Medical segment offers commercial products and services, including medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as Medicaid plans; and individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges. Its International Markets segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, medical cost containment, and variable universal life products, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

